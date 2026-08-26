Brazil seeks to expand African markets through business mission

Brazil is stepping up efforts to strengthen economic ties with Africa through a business mission to Southern Africa from August 26 to September 2, aimed at expanding trade, attracting investment and increasing the presence of Brazilian companies in strategic African markets, as reported by Brasil 247. Organised by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mission includes business seminars, matchmaking meetings, institutional visits and participation in the Maputo International Fair (FACIM 2026), where Brazil will be the Guest Country of Honour.

According to Brasil 247, the delegation will visit Johannesburg in South Africa, Lusaka in Zambia and Maputo in Mozambique before concluding its programme in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. ApexBrasil will also inaugurate a new international office in Addis Ababa, strengthening its institutional and commercial presence in Africa. The initiative is part of Brazil's broader push since 2023 to revive and deepen relations with African nations. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Angola that year marked renewed diplomatic and economic engagement, followed by trade missions, bilateral forums and participation in business events across the continent.

Africa, with around 1.5 billion people and a population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, represents a major growth opportunity for Brazilian exporters. Bilateral trade currently stands at approximately USD 23.7 billion, while ApexBrasil has identified 5,309 potential export opportunities across African markets. Nearly 3,000 of these opportunities involve machinery and equipment, chemicals and manufactured products, indicating Brazil's interest in diversifying beyond commodities. ApexBrasil also maintains 20 sectoral projects covering 16 priority African countries, focusing on areas including agribusiness, food and beverages, machinery, equipment and healthcare.

Agricultural products remain central to Brazil's exports, including sugar, corn, soybeans, poultry, beef and iron ore. However, Brazilian authorities are also seeking greater access for higher-value products such as generators, electric motors, auto parts, medicines, specialised machinery and paper products. Trade between Brazil and Africa is reciprocal, with Brazil importing strategic commodities including fertilisers and oil, which are important for its agricultural and industrial sectors.

The mission seeks to convert existing commercial opportunities into long-term partnerships by connecting Brazilian businesses with governments and local companies. It also builds on ApexBrasil's previous engagement in African markets and its growing network of institutional partners. The latest initiative underscores Brazil's strategy of linking diplomacy with trade promotion and strengthening South-South cooperation while expanding exports, investment and commercial partnerships across Africa. (ANI)