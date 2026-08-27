Bond yield surge drives foreign investors to sell Japanese stocks
Foreign fund outflows from Japanese equities rose to their highest in nearly two months in the week ended August 22, as a global surge in bond yields, driven by concerns over sovereign debt, weighed on technology and other growth shares. Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks worth 764.1 billion yen ($4.80 billion), the largest weekly outflow since June 27, Ministry of Finance data showed.
Long-term borrowing costs in the United States, Europe, and Japan climbed to decade highs last week amid concerns over rising government debt and persistent inflation. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a three-decade high of 2.945%.
Technology stocks Tokyo Electron and Kioxia Holdings fell 8.19% and 5.89%, respectively, while tech investor SoftBank Group shed 8.43%. The Nikkei declined 3.93% last week. Foreign investors purchased a net 435.2 billion yen in Japanese long-term bonds after two weeks of sales. Japanese short-term bills, however, saw a second consecutive weekly outflow of 2.07 trillion yen.
Japanese investors sold a net 1.98 trillion yen in foreign long-term bonds and 210.3 billion yen in short-term bills, the largest combined weekly net sales since April 4. They sold a net 869 billion yen in overseas equities last week, their largest since June 6.
($1 = 159.3100 yen)