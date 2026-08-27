IAEA’s ATLAS Opens a New Chapter for Nuclear Power at Sea

Nuclear energy could soon move beyond power stations on land and play a much bigger role across the world's oceans, with the International Atomic Energy Agency launching ATLAS- Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea, a global initiative designed to support the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear power in civilian shipping and floating nuclear power plants. The initiative was unveiled at a two-day international forum hosted by the United States in Washington, D.C., bringing together around 600 participants from more than 50 countries, alongside representatives from governments, international organizations, nuclear companies, shipping businesses, port authorities and other industries that would need to work together before nuclear maritime technology can move into wider commercial use.

Nuclear Power Could Transform How Ships Cross the World's Oceans

Shipping carries around 80% of global trade, while demand for seaborne trade continues to increase by roughly 2% each year, placing greater pressure on the industry to find dependable energy sources capable of supporting vessels travelling enormous distances. Nuclear reactors offer unusually high energy density and can operate for extended periods without frequent refuelling, making advanced technologies such as small modular reactors potentially attractive for container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, cruise ships, icebreakers and offshore support vessels.

Floating nuclear power plants could deliver electricity, industrial heat, desalinated water and emergency power to coastal settlements, isolated communities, ports and offshore industries where building conventional energy infrastructure can be difficult or expensive. Advances in reactor engineering, nuclear fuel and maritime technology have accelerated development to the point where some designs could potentially be ready for deployment during the 2030s, turning questions once associated mainly with experimental projects into practical issues for regulators, governments and businesses.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi described ATLAS as arriving at an important moment for both energy and shipping, saying cooperation between the nuclear and maritime sectors could help build international confidence in using nuclear technology safely and peacefully at sea. The launch also received political backing through a Joint Statement in which 25 countries committed to the initiative and described it as a first step towards transforming the civil nuclear maritime industry.

Safety, Security and Global Rules Will Shape What Happens Next

Putting a reactor aboard a commercial vessel or operating a floating nuclear plant introduces challenges that cannot be addressed by nuclear regulators or maritime authorities working separately. Ships cross national borders, enter foreign ports and operate under international maritime rules, while nuclear technology brings strict requirements covering reactor safety, physical security, radioactive materials, safeguards, emergency preparedness and non-proliferation.

ATLAS has been created to bring these different systems together before large-scale deployment begins. Discussions at the Washington forum are examining real-world demand for nuclear maritime technology, barriers that could delay its introduction and the infrastructure, partnerships and international cooperation required to make deployment practical. Government ministers and officials are also presenting national perspectives on where nuclear technology at sea could fit into future energy and shipping strategies.

Following the launch, six expert Project Groups made up of representatives from countries, industry and other stakeholders will begin practical work during 2026. Their work will cover safety, security, safeguards and regulation while considering different deployment scenarios for nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power plants, with the broader goal of developing an integrated ATLAS framework that countries and industries can use as the technology develops.

From the NS Savannah to a New Generation of Nuclear Ships

Delegates attending the ATLAS forum will travel to the Port of Baltimore to visit the NS Savannah, the world's first civilian nuclear-powered merchant ship, whose reactor began operating in 1962. More than six decades later, the vessel provides a striking reminder that nuclear propulsion at sea has already been demonstrated, while the commercial, regulatory and technological environment surrounding it has changed dramatically.

An industry event held in Washington alongside the ATLAS launch showcased newer developments from nuclear and maritime companies, illustrating how reactor miniaturization, advanced fuels and modern ship engineering are reopening possibilities that earlier generations could not pursue at scale. The central challenge now is creating internationally workable rules before these technologies become widespread, rather than attempting to build a regulatory system after vessels and floating plants have already entered operation.

ATLAS represents an effort to answer those questions collectively. If nuclear-powered commercial ships and floating reactors begin entering service during the 2030s, their success will depend on far more than reactor performance alone; governments, ports, regulators, ship operators and nuclear authorities will need confidence that safety, security and safeguards remain effective wherever these technologies travel. By starting that cooperation now, the IAEA is laying groundwork for nuclear energy to potentially become part of a new maritime era.