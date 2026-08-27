IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Aug 27 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week ​selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world ​headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go ‌to ​our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

From Tokyo to London, heatwaves send men to work in shorts WARSAW/LONDON - Scorching summer temperatures have done what decades of dress-down Fridays have failed to do — get men to the office in shorts. (GLOBAL-WEATHER/OFFICE (PIX), 603 words)

No sweat: Japanese men turn to hair removal in scorching summer TOKYO - Summer ‌is peak demand season at a men's grooming clinic in Japan, where appointments are becoming harder to get as scores seek to rid themselves of body hair for relief from brutal, sweltering heat. (ASIA-WEATHER/JAPAN-HAIR REMOVAL (PIX, TV), 311 words)

Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea A British Army sailing crew competing in one of yachting's most demanding races found themselves conducting an impromptu wildlife rescue 70 nautical miles from shore when an ‌exhausted barn owl made a determined bid to join their team. (SAILING-RORC/BRITAIN-OWL (PIX), 344 words)

Robots can outrun humans, but can they plug in a cable? BEIJING - China's humanoid robots have shown they can run quicker ‌than the fastest humans. Now comes the real test: Can they also handle packaging and warehouse operations while reliably performing precision tasks like connecting cables designed to evaluate their ability to work like humans in less flashy jobs? (CHINA-TECH/ROBOT-GAMES (PIX), 548 words)

New NASA telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets NASA is preparing to launch its next flagship space observatory, one scientists plan to use to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries, including dark energy and dark matter, while also testing gravity at vast scales and hunting for planets ⁠beyond our ​solar system. (SPACE-NASA/TELESCOPE (PIX), 837 words)

3D X-ray imaging unlocks the secrets ⁠of the narwhal's spiral tusk In the Middle Ages, narwhal tusks were sold as unicorn horns blessed with magical powers such as neutralizing poisons and curing diseases — prized possessions of monarchs and nobles worth more than their weight in gold. They provided no such powers, ⁠of course, but even today remain objects of mystery. (SCIENCE-NARWHALS/ (PIX), 670 words)

NASA-led study shows some Earth microbes could survive on the moon WASHINGTON - The moon is, to put it mildly, an inhospitable place for people and other living organisms from ​Earth, with its lack of breathable air, extreme temperatures and exposure to relentless space radiation and energetic particles. But how about the microbes that inevitably will hitchhike with astronauts during space exploration? (SPACE-MICROBES/ (PIX), 842 words)

Harry ⁠and Meghan's media storm shows the power and peril of their brand LONDON - If Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were hoping the press would give them an easier time on their return to Britain, the frenzied reporting around her potential new acting role may indicate ⁠how ​they, and their brand, will fare. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRYMEGHAN-FUTURE (PIX, TV), 795 words)

Landmark Bolivia same-sex marriage could pave way for more couples, activists say LA PAZ - The marriage of a same-sex couple in Bolivia this month could prompt other couples to seek the same recognition, activists say, potentially opening a new chapter in a years-long push for LGBT rights in the socially conservative Andean nation. (BOLIVIA-LGBT/MARRIAGE (TV, PIX), 467 words)

Duplantis swaps pole for microphone ⁠with anthem for World Athletics Ultimate Already one of athletics' biggest stars, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis is now providing the soundtrack too, with the double Olympic pole vault champion releasing the official anthem for World Athletics' inaugural Ultimate ⁠Championship. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX), 304 words)

Back on the mat in new ⁠professional promotion, wrestling's Burroughs dreams of Olympic return Jordan Burroughs thought he had stepped off the mat for the last time when he retired after the 2024 world championships, but the Olympic gold medallist never lost his desire to compete and when a new professional promotion came calling the American knew it was time ‌to dust off the singlet. (WRESTLING-USA/ (PIX), 491 words)

EXPLANATORY ‌CONTENT EXPLAINER-What are H-1B visas for skilled workers and what changes loom?

TIMELINE-Fentanyl, a Reagan ad and a near ​deal: Trump's trade war with Canada (Compiled by Mark Porter)