FACTBOX-The world’s deadliest glacier disasters

A glacial collapse triggered a massive flash flood on Wednesday in ​the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and adjoining Tibet, killing ​at least 270 people, with authorities fearing more ‌casualties. Here ​are some of the deadliest glacial disasters in history.

1941 — HUARAZ, PERU A glacial lake outburst flood destroyed one-third of the city of Huaraz in the high Andes of northern Peru, ‌killing an estimated 5,000 people. It remains one of the deadliest glacier lake outbursts known in history.

1962 — RANRAHIRCA, PERU A colossal block of ice broke away from Peru's tallest mountain, Mount Huascarán, causing 10 million cubic metres of rock, ice and snow to slide down the mountain ‌in just seven minutes. It buried the village of Ranrahirca and several nearby settlements under 12 metres of mud and ‌debris, killing an estimated 4,000 people.

1970 — YUNGAY, PERU A magnitude 7.9 earthquake destabilized the northern wall of Mount Huascarán, triggering the deadliest glacier-related disaster in history. The mass of glacial ice and rock hurtled toward the towns of Yungay and Ranrahirca at speeds of up to 335 kph (208 mph), burying them in sludge.

The avalanche killed ⁠an estimated ​25,000 people, contributing to an overall ⁠earthquake death toll that exceeded 50,000. 1981 — CIRENMA CO, TIBET

An overhanging glacial ice mass plunged into Cirenma Co, a glacial lake 14 km from the China-Nepal border, ⁠sending a huge wave over its moraine dam. The impact sent nearly 20 million cubic metres of water, ice and debris rushing down into ​Nepal. The incident killed an estimated 200 people in Nepal and led to up to $4 million in damage to bridges, ⁠roads, a hydropower plant and other infrastructure.

2021 — CHAMOLI, INDIA A large section of ice dislodged from Ronti Peak near Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak, sending a destructive torrent of ⁠rocks, ​dust and ice 1,500 metres down the valley.

It triggered a massive flash flood in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand that killed more than 200 people, destroyed villages, and swept away two hydroelectric projects. 2026 — NEPAL-TIBET BORDER

More than 1,000 people are missing ⁠across Nepal and Tibet after the lower section of a Himalayan glacier collapsed and crashed onto the valley floor, sending an avalanche ⁠of ice and rock down the ⁠Lhende Khola river along the mountainous borders. The mudslide slammed into Gyirong port in Tibet and on into Nepal, creating high-speed flash floods that washed away entire roads and power projects and ‌inundated villages.

Police are expecting ‌the death toll to rise beyond 270.