Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

Isar Aerospace secures ​200 million euros from ‌European Space Agency

German ​rocket startup Isar Aerospace has secured about 200 million euros ($233 million) from the European Space ‌Agency (ESA) under a programme aimed at boosting Europe's launch industry, the company said on Thursday. The funding comes as European governments seek to increase launch ‌capacity to reduce dependence on SpaceX, which dominates the global market, ‌and to secure independent access to space for civil, commercial and defence missions.

Roaches to the rescue: Australian scientists develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches ⁠may ​sound like the ⁠stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by ⁠search-and-rescue teams to deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from the University ​of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed ⁠paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and cameras.

Satellite firm Astrum ⁠Space ​to go public in $1 billion SPAC deal

Astrum Space said on Thursday it will go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition ⁠firm Black Spade Acquisition III in a deal valuing the satellite communications company ⁠at about $1 billion. Investor ⁠interest in the space sector has surged following the Nasdaq debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX, boosting optimism about ‌the pipeline ‌of space and satellite companies seeking ​to go public.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-India captain Gill puts positive spin on drawn Colombo test

Cricket-India captain Gill puts positive spin on drawn Colombo test

Global
2
Rescue stopped after dammed lake near Nepal border started overflowing

Rescue stopped after dammed lake near Nepal border started overflowing

Global
3
China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue

Global
4
Hong Kong exchange to launch Shein derivatives after trading debut next week

Hong Kong exchange to launch Shein derivatives after trading debut next week

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

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