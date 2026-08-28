French economy stable in second quarter

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 12:15 IST
French economy stable in second quarter

France's ​economy remained ​stable in ‌the second quarter, ​final data from statistics office INSEE ‌showed on Friday, below the preliminary reading of a 0.2% rise for ‌the euro zone's second-largest economy. The statistics ‌office reported a result of 0.0%, also missing the average forecast of +0.2% in ⁠a ​Reuters ⁠poll of 23 economists.

Exports rose sharply to +2.9% ⁠after -3.0% in the previous quarter, driven by ​a strong rebound in aeronautical ⁠exports, the office said. Household consumption, the traditional ⁠driver ​of French growth, also rebounded to +0.3% from -0.3% in the first ⁠quarter of 2026, boosted by a rise ⁠in ⁠consumption of food, energy and manufactured goods.

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

FOCUS-How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

Global
2
Industrial facility in Russia's Yaroslavl region hit by drone, governor says

Industrial facility in Russia's Yaroslavl region hit by drone, governor says

Global
3
Rugby-Springboks make two late changes for second test against New Zealand

Rugby-Springboks make two late changes for second test against New Zealand

Global
4
QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026