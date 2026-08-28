French economy stable in second quarter

France's ​economy remained ​stable in ‌the second quarter, ​final data from statistics office INSEE ‌showed on Friday, below the preliminary reading of a 0.2% rise for ‌the euro zone's second-largest economy. The statistics ‌office reported a result of 0.0%, also missing the average forecast of +0.2% in ⁠a ​Reuters ⁠poll of 23 economists.

Exports rose sharply to +2.9% ⁠after -3.0% in the previous quarter, driven by ​a strong rebound in aeronautical ⁠exports, the office said. Household consumption, the traditional ⁠driver ​of French growth, also rebounded to +0.3% from -0.3% in the first ⁠quarter of 2026, boosted by a rise ⁠in ⁠consumption of food, energy and manufactured goods.