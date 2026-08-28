Iran’s Araqchi says diplomacy can get back on track if US recognises pressure does not work
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said putting diplomacy back on track was not impossible but hinged on the United States understanding that pressure does not work.
In a post on X, Araqchi said he had held what he described as "creative discussions" with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, adding that Washington should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran’s rights and uphold its commitments.