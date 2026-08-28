Iran’s Araqchi says diplomacy can get back on track if US recognises pressure does not work

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 12:16 IST
Iran’s Araqchi says diplomacy can get back on track if US recognises pressure does not work

​Iranian Foreign ​Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi said ​putting diplomacy back ‌on track was not impossible but hinged on the ‌United States understanding that ‌pressure does not work.

In a post on X, ⁠Araqchi ​said ⁠he had held what he ⁠described as "creative discussions" with ​Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign ⁠Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin ⁠Abdulrahman ​Al Thani, adding that Washington should build ⁠trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran’s ⁠rights ⁠and uphold its commitments.

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

FOCUS-How Shein had to make peace with China to finally go public​

Global
2
Industrial facility in Russia's Yaroslavl region hit by drone, governor says

Industrial facility in Russia's Yaroslavl region hit by drone, governor says

Global
3
Rugby-Springboks make two late changes for second test against New Zealand

Rugby-Springboks make two late changes for second test against New Zealand

Global
4
QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026