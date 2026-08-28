Iran’s Araqchi says diplomacy can get back on track if US recognises pressure does not work

​Iranian Foreign ​Minister ‌Abbas Araqchi said ​putting diplomacy back ‌on track was not impossible but hinged on the ‌United States understanding that ‌pressure does not work.

In a post on X, ⁠Araqchi ​said ⁠he had held what he ⁠described as "creative discussions" with ​Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign ⁠Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin ⁠Abdulrahman ​Al Thani, adding that Washington should build ⁠trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran’s ⁠rights ⁠and uphold its commitments.