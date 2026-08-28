Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 11:07 IST
Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

Russian ‌attacks have ​destroyed Nova Poshta sorting centres near ‌the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, ‌the Ukrainian private postal and courier ‌company said on Friday.

Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app ⁠that ​four guided ⁠aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal ⁠and also damaged three trucks. It said all ​of its employees were unharmed ⁠and it continued to work.

Nova Poshta's facilities ⁠have ​been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia ⁠in February 2022.

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