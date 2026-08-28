Rugby-Springboks make two late changes for second test against New Zealand

South Africa ​have made two changes to ​their starting XV for ‌the second ​test against New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday as Handre Pollard is replaced by ‌Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe comes in for Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu played in the 33-16 loss to the All Blacks in Johannesburg last weekend but was ‌dropped to the bench to accommodate the experienced Pollard. The latter has ‌been forced to pull out with a calf strain, though, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu is elevated to start, with Manie Libbok named among the replacements.

Wing Kolbe was originally not in ⁠the team ​that was named ⁠on Monday after leaving the field with a knock in Johannesburg, but has been ⁠declared fit enough to play. Arendse drops out of the match-day 23 altogether. The ​clash in Cape Town is the second of four tests in ⁠the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series and will be followed on consecutive weekends by matches in ⁠Johannesburg ​and Baltimore in the United States.

Updated South Africa team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus ⁠Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Wilco ⁠Louw, 2-Malcolm ⁠Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Andre Esterhuizen, 21-Cameron Hanekom, 22-Morne van ‌den Berg, ‌23-Manie Libbok.