QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Norway's King Harald, a reformer who emerged ​from the shadow of his well-loved father over more than three decades ​on the throne, has died aged 89, the ‌royal palace ​said on Friday.

Here are some of the reactions: JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY

"A whole nation is in mourning and the people of Norway are left with a deep sense of gratitude for a long life ‌in the service of Norway. For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith in the Norwegian people. He helped us to see the best in ourselves – and in one another. "My thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Queen and the entire Royal Family at this difficult time."

CARL XVI GUSTAF, KING OF ‌SWEDEN "Throughout the years, King Harald has been a good friend to me, my family, and to Sweden. King Harald is now mourned by many in ‌our country. "I wish my dear Godson Haakon, who now succeeds his father as head of state, success and good fortune in the important role that lies ahead of him, in service to our brother nation and its people."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EU COMMISSION "My condolences to the people of Norway following the passing of His Majesty King Harald V. For more than ⁠three decades, he ​served his country with warmth, humility ⁠and an unwavering sense of duty. In moments of joy and sorrow, he brought Norwegians together. He was a true European and a lifelong servant of his people."

ALEXANDER STUBB, PRESIDENT OF FINLAND "King Harald ⁠V will be remembered for his long-standing and devoted service as head of state, his ability to unite Norwegians from all walks of life, and his steadfast commitment to maintaining ​hope and confidence in the future through all times."

KING FREDERIK X AND QUEEN MARY OF DENMARK "Uncle Harald, with his warm personality and rock-solid calm, ⁠could make anyone relax in his company. He was a fine man with a twinkle in his eye and a big heart. For 35 years, King Harald was a solid rallying point for ⁠the ​Norwegian people. He combined duty and responsibility with presence and humanity. He was loved like few others and will be missed by many."

KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER, QUEEN MAXIMA AND PRINCESS BEATRIX OF THE NETHERLANDS "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. We will always carry ⁠the memory of our special friendship with him in our hearts. King Harald served his country with love, pride and dedication."

ULFKRISTERSSON, SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER "It is with ⁠great sorrow I've learned of the ⁠news of King Harald V's passing. He was for decades a safe, respected and uniting force in both Norway and the Nordic region."

"King Harald V's long and devoted work in the service of Norway will be remembered with warmth ‌and respect." "My thoughts go ‌to Queen Sonja, the royal family and the entire Norwegian people."