QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald 

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 12:36 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald 

Norway's King Harald, ​a reformer who emerged from ​the shadow of his ‌well-loved father ​over more than three decades on the throne, has died aged 89, the ‌royal palace said on Friday. Here are some of the reactions:

JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY "A whole nation is in mourning ‌and the people of Norway are left with a deep ‌sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway. For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith ⁠in ​the Norwegian people. He ⁠helped us to see the best in ourselves – and in one another.

"My ⁠thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Queen and the entire Royal ​Family at this difficult time." CARL XVI GUSTAF, KING OF ⁠SWEDEN

"Throughout the years, King Harald has been a good friend to me, my ⁠family, ​and to Sweden. King Harald is now mourned by many in our country. "I wish my dear Godson Haakon, ⁠who now succeeds his father as head of state, success and good ⁠fortune in ⁠the important role that lies ahead of him, in service to our brother nation and its people."

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QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Global

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