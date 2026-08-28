QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald 

Norway's King Harald, ​a reformer who emerged from ​the shadow of his ‌well-loved father ​over more than three decades on the throne, has died aged 89, the ‌royal palace said on Friday. Here are some of the reactions:

JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY "A whole nation is in mourning ‌and the people of Norway are left with a deep ‌sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway. For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith ⁠in ​the Norwegian people. He ⁠helped us to see the best in ourselves – and in one another.

"My ⁠thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Queen and the entire Royal ​Family at this difficult time." CARL XVI GUSTAF, KING OF ⁠SWEDEN

"Throughout the years, King Harald has been a good friend to me, my ⁠family, ​and to Sweden. King Harald is now mourned by many in our country. "I wish my dear Godson Haakon, ⁠who now succeeds his father as head of state, success and good ⁠fortune in ⁠the important role that lies ahead of him, in service to our brother nation and its people."