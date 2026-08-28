QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald
Norway's King Harald, a reformer who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved father over more than three decades on the throne, has died aged 89, the royal palace said on Friday. Here are some of the reactions:
JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY "A whole nation is in mourning and the people of Norway are left with a deep sense of gratitude for a long life in the service of Norway. For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith in the Norwegian people. He helped us to see the best in ourselves – and in one another.
"My thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Queen and the entire Royal Family at this difficult time." CARL XVI GUSTAF, KING OF SWEDEN
"Throughout the years, King Harald has been a good friend to me, my family, and to Sweden. King Harald is now mourned by many in our country. "I wish my dear Godson Haakon, who now succeeds his father as head of state, success and good fortune in the important role that lies ahead of him, in service to our brother nation and its people."