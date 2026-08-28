Chinese premier visits Tibet mudslide zone, urges transparency and foreign coordination

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 13:40 IST
Chinese premier visits Tibet mudslide zone, urges transparency and foreign coordination

​Chinese ​Premier Li ‌Qiang, the country's ​No. 2 official, has called ‌for strengthening coordination with foreign governments and relevant parties to account ‌for missing persons after ‌the deadly mudslide in the Tibet-Nepal border, state agency said.

Li arrived ⁠at ​the ⁠disaster-stricken site in Gyirong on Thursday afternoon ⁠and visited rescuers and ​displaced residents at a resettlement site, ⁠state agency Xinhua reported on ⁠Friday.

The ​premier demanded transparent and timely disclosure of information ⁠on the disaster and rescue ⁠efforts, ⁠according to Xinhua.

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