Chinese premier visits Tibet mudslide zone, urges transparency and foreign coordination

​Chinese ​Premier Li ‌Qiang, the country's ​No. 2 official, has called ‌for strengthening coordination with foreign governments and relevant parties to account ‌for missing persons after ‌the deadly mudslide in the Tibet-Nepal border, state agency said.

Li arrived ⁠at ​the ⁠disaster-stricken site in Gyirong on Thursday afternoon ⁠and visited rescuers and ​displaced residents at a resettlement site, ⁠state agency Xinhua reported on ⁠Friday.

The ​premier demanded transparent and timely disclosure of information ⁠on the disaster and rescue ⁠efforts, ⁠according to Xinhua.