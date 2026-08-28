Chinese premier visits Tibet mudslide zone, urges transparency and foreign coordination
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the country's No. 2 official, has called for strengthening coordination with foreign governments and relevant parties to account for missing persons after the deadly mudslide in the Tibet-Nepal border, state agency said.
Li arrived at the disaster-stricken site in Gyirong on Thursday afternoon and visited rescuers and displaced residents at a resettlement site, state agency Xinhua reported on Friday.
The premier demanded transparent and timely disclosure of information on the disaster and rescue efforts, according to Xinhua.