FACTBOX-The Norwegian royal transition

Crown Prince Haakon became Norway's king on Friday after the ​death of his father Harald. Here are some ​facts about the passing of the ‌crown. WHEN DID ​HAAKON BECOME KING?

Haakon became king the moment his father died. HOW WILL NORWAY MARK THE DEATH OF KING HARALD?

There will be several days of national ‌mourning leading up to Harald's funeral in Oslo Cathedral. He will be laid to rest alongside his ancestors in the royal mausoleum of the Akershus fortress, a 13th-century castle overlooking Oslo's harbour. Harald will lie close to his mother, Crown Princess ‌Martha, his father King Olav, his grandmother Queen Maud and his grandfather King Haakon.

WHAT CEREMONIES WILL SURROUND THE ‌TRANSITION? Norway will usher in its new king with a series of dignified events. In keeping with the egalitarian nation's low-key royal family, there will be nothing to rival the pageantry rolled out by the likes of Britain and other monarchies.

The new king must formally inform the ⁠government ​of the death of Harald. This ⁠takes place at an extraordinary council of state, which is a meeting of the full cabinet with the new monarch. At that council, Haakon ⁠will inform the cabinet which name and motto he will have.

He can change his name if he wants to, though he ​is widely expected to keep it and become King Haakon VIII of Norway. Norway's royal family has no ⁠surname. For his motto, he could pick a new one or follow his father, grandfather and great-grandfather in using "Alt for Norge" or Everything for Norway.

A ⁠few ​days later, he will take an oath in the Storting, the Norwegian Parliament, in front of all lawmakers, and promise to rule over the kingdom in accordance with its constitution and laws. There will not be a ⁠formal coronation ceremony where a crown is placed on Haakon's head.

If he chooses, there will then be a consecration ⁠at Trondheim's Nidaros Cathedral. If ⁠that happens, the royal crown will be on display, but Haakon will not wear it. By tradition, the ceremony would be followed by a tour around the country by the ‌new king ‌and queen.