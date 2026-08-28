Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aces starter NaLyssa Smith to miss remainder of season

The Las Vegas Aces announced on Thursday that forward NaLyssa Smith will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Smith crumpled to the floor late in the third quarter of the ​Aces' game vs. Toronto on Sunday, grabbing her left leg. There did not appear to be any contact that caused the injury and Smith was subbed out on the next dead ball.

Report: ​Free agent RB Miles Sanders facing DUI charge

Running back Miles Sanders was charged with driving under the influence earlier this summer near ‌Pittsburgh, CBS Pittsburgh ​reported. Citing court records, Sanders also was charged with careless driving on June 8 in Churchill Borough, Pa., after police found him slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the middle of a highway.

Judge's order prohibits SEC from blocking pro athletes' return

A group of 41 athletes can't be blocked by the NCAA, the Southeastern Conference or SEC commissioner Greg Sankey from going back to college for one more season thanks to a restraining order signed Thursday by District Court Judge Martin Hoffman in Dallas. The plaintiffs include three active NFL players: wide receiver Omari Evans and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, both of the Kansas City Chiefs, and ‌Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson.

Athletics-Brazil's Dos Santos, American Russell race to world hurdles records in Zurich

Brazil's Alison dos Santos and American Masai Russell smashed world records at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, stealing the spotlight on a night heralded as an assault on the women's 800 metres mark. Dos Santos stormed to victory in the men's 400m hurdles in 45.80 seconds, toppling Karsten Warholm's world record of 45.94 set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

ACC joins other power conferences in banning ex-pros

The ACC Board of Directors adopted a resolution with unanimous approval Thursday that curtails the possibility of players with NFL, NBA or WNBA ties returning to college at one of their member institutions. The ACC followed the other power conferences -- the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 -- that introduced similar rules this week as undrafted NFL free agents attempted to return to college thanks to a Louisiana court's ruling.

Twins call up ‌top prospect OF Walker Jenkins

The Minnesota Twins are calling up top prospect Walker Jenkins ahead of Friday's home series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The center fielder, ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is getting called up at least in part due to lingering health concerns about longtime Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton, who re-aggravated a hip injury on Tuesday and didn't ‌play in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics.

Heat sign veteran C Nick Richards

The Miami Heat continued to fortify their roster by signing veteran center Nick Richards on Thursday. The team did not disclose terms of contract, which ESPN reported was for one season.

Arthur Fery pulls off quarterfinal comeback at Winston-Salem Open

Arthur Fery, who made a memorable run to his first ATP Tour semifinal appearance last month, is headed to his second semifinal after advancing at the Winston-Salem Open on Thursday in North Carolina. The fourth-seeded Briton rallied to beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

UEFA has asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to a court filing. In an ex parte application filed under U.S. law, European soccer's governing body said it is considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials and advisers over a now-abandoned plan to transfer commercial rights linked to men's ⁠and women's World Cups ​and the Club World Cup into a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Drew Gilbert homers as Giants shut down ⁠Diamondbacks

Drew Gilbert led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, Landen Roupp combined with three relievers on a six-hitter and the host San Francisco Giants handed the playoff-contending Arizona Diamondbacks a 6-1 defeat in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The loss dropped the Diamondbacks 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres in the race for the third and final National League wild-card playoff entry.

Royals put 2B Michael Massey on 7-day concussion list

Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey, who is having ⁠a strong season, was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion Thursday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Massey, 28, hit his head on the turf after falling while making a throw in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Concussion symptoms developed on Wednesday.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs formally charged in connection with May arrest

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was formally charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest in Wisconsin. The ​Brown County District Attorney's Office filed the charges on Thursday, according to court records. The charges carry maximum sentences of nine months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Tony Romo, facing new citations, 'accepts full responsibility'

CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo took "full responsibility for his actions" on Thursday in connection with a July arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, with the announcement coming on the same day that he ⁠was handed three new citations related to the incident. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was pulled over July 23 in Milwaukee, and he was arrested, booked and released.

Soccer-Inter Miami appoint 'Kily' Gonzalez as new manager

Inter Miami have appointed Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez as manager, with interim boss Guillermo Hoyos remaining in charge until the Argentine secures the necessary U.S. work permits, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Thursday. Hoyos, who was previously overseeing Miami's professional development structure, stepped into the role on a temporary basis after Javier Mascherano stepped down in April.

MLS suspends Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos ⁠1 match ​for late kickoff violations

Major League Soccer issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine to Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos for his club's "repeated violation" of the league's late kickoff policy. The club was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Browns release WR Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Thursday and claimed cornerback Mekhi Blackmon off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns fortified the wide receiver position when they selected KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston within their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Concepcion was selected with the 24th overall pick out of Texas A&M, while Boston was chosen with the 39th overall pick out of Washington.

Good Good loses Callaway deal, steps back from PGA event over offensive video

Callaway Golf Company severed ties with Good Good Golf following the backlash generated by a video that was meant to promote a driver co-branded ⁠between the two companies, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Soon after, Good Good stepped away as the title sponsor of a new PGA Tour fall-series event in Austin, Texas.

NFL preseason roundup: Fernando Mendoza underwhelms in Raiders' loss

Las Vegas rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza struggled on Thursday as the Raiders dropped their preseason finale 18-12 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Mendoza, the No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft, completed ⁠7 of 14 passes for 57 yards. He threw one interception and was sacked twice.

China’s record robotic strides show ⁠the limits of human speed

A made-in-China humanoid shattered Usain Bolt’s world record time in the 100-metre sprint this week, a milestone in the development of robots that can match, and even surpass, human achievements. But the robot did not beat Bolt by running like him, or like any human, sport science experts say.

Tennis-US Open draw hands Alcaraz, Sabalenka tough tests

Defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz faces a challenging road to the New York final while Aryna Sabalenka will also have her hands full in her bid for a three-peat, following Thursday's draw. Alcaraz, who is returning to singles action after sitting out five months with a wrist injury, landed in the ‌stronger bottom half of the men's draw along with former U.S. Open ‌champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic.

MLB proposal seeks NFL-, NBA-style free agency periods

Major League Baseball put forth some changes on Thursday to significantly alter offseason transactions, specifically free agency. By restricting the free ​agency signing period like the NFL or NBA, the hope is to create more excitement for fans.