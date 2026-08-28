Typhoon Saudel makes landfalls on China's eastern coast, disrupts travel
Typhoon Saudel made two landfalls on China's eastern coast on Friday morning, as authorities evacuated people and halted trains and ferries.
The typhoon made landfall at the city of Taizhou around 8:05 a.m. (0005 GMT) and the city of Wenzhou around 9:10 a.m. (0110 GMT), according to state media, marking the third typhoon to strike the eastern province of Zhejiang this year. Saudel is set to bring heavy rain to Zhejiang and Fujian, a province on the southeast coast, with possibilities of local torrential downpours, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. As the typhoon moves inland, it could drench provincial-level regions including Hubei, Guangxi and Yunnan.
The Wenzhou government ordered the evacuation of more than 820,000 people, while Taizhou authorities suspended eight passenger ferry routes and identified 52,000 people needing evacuation, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Rail operator China Railway Shanghai Group temporarily suspended some services on several lines in Zhejiang from Thursday to Friday, according to CCTV.
Fujian launched an emergency response to the typhoon on Thursday, halting projects along the coast and closing 57 passenger ferry routes.