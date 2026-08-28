China hands ex-Hubei party chief suspended death sentence for bribery

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 15:08 IST
China hands ex-Hubei party chief suspended death sentence for bribery

​A Chinese ​court on ‌Friday handed Jiang ​Chaoliang, former party boss of ‌the central province of Hubei, a suspended death sentence over corruption ‌and said he took in bribes ‌totalling more than 746 million yuan ($111.01 million), state broadcaster CCTV said.

Jiang, ⁠who ​had ⁠also served as chairman of the ⁠Agricultural Bank of China, president of ​the China Development Bank, and chairman ⁠of the Bank of Communication, was ⁠known ​for his removal as the leading official of Hubei ⁠at the start of the ⁠COVID-19 outbreak ⁠in 2020.

($1 = 6.7201 Chinese yuan renminbi)

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