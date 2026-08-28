Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide, Red Cross says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 14:55 IST
Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide, Red Cross says

​More ​than 90,000 ‌people are estimated ​to be affected by ‌the Himalayan landslide, the Red Cross said on Friday, as ‌aid officials voiced fears ‌of further flooding. "We're of course very concerned about the secondary ⁠flood," said ​David ⁠Fisher, head of delegation for ⁠the International Federation of Red ​Cross and Red Crescent Societies ⁠in Nepal.

He said that ⁠its ​trucks with relief supplies were blocked after a ⁠lake formed by the landslide ⁠broke ⁠its banks.

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