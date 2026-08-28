Over 90,000 affected by Himalayan landslide, Red Cross says
More than 90,000 people are estimated to be affected by the Himalayan landslide, the Red Cross said on Friday, as aid officials voiced fears of further flooding. "We're of course very concerned about the secondary flood," said David Fisher, head of delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Nepal.
He said that its trucks with relief supplies were blocked after a lake formed by the landslide broke its banks.