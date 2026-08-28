Kenya police fire tear gas to disperse traders protesting import duty hike

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 14:12 IST
Kenya police fire tear gas to disperse traders protesting import duty hike

Police fired tear gas ​to disperse small-scale traders protesting ​against an import duty hike, ‌a ​Reuters witness saw on Friday, while hundreds of businesses closed in central Nairobi. The Kenya Revenue ‌Authority said its decision to raise the duty with effect from August 20 aimed to curb under-declaration and undervaluation of imports, which it ‌said disadvantages compliant businesses and local manufacturers.

Traders say the change would ‌raise the cost of clearing goods and hurt small businesses that rely on consolidated shipments to reduce import costs. "We are standing for our citizenship and our ⁠right ​to do business and ⁠our right to build our future," said Muturi Kariuki, who joined the demonstrations.

Kariuki ⁠was among the traders who closed their businesses in order to protest. ​Others did so for safety reasons, traders said. Police did not immediately ⁠respond to calls or requests for comment.

The duty change raises the minimum customs benchmark ⁠for ​a consolidated 40-foot container to 3.2 million Kenyan shillings ($24,700) from 2.5 million shillings. The authority said the 3.2 million shilling ⁠figure was a minimum reference point, not a fixed value for every ⁠container. Importers whose ⁠goods exceed that value must declare their actual worth and pay the applicable duties.

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