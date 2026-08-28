QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Norway's King Harald, a reformer who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved father over more than three decades on the throne, has died aged 89, the royal palace said on ​Friday.

Here are some of the reactions: BRITAIN'S KING CHARLES

"For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of ​great change with warmth and humility. "As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my ‌whole family join ​in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades.

"The Queen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja and all her family, as Britain shares in Norway's grief at this time of such heartbreaking loss." JONAS GAHR STOERE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY

"A whole nation is in mourning and the people of Norway are left with a deep sense of gratitude for ‌a long life in the service of Norway. For more than three decades as monarch, Harald V demonstrated an unwavering faith in the Norwegian people. He helped us to see the best in ourselves – and in one another. "My thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the Queen and the entire Royal Family at this difficult time."

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE "His majesty embodied dignity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to his country. Ukraine will always remember his steadfast support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the darkest days of Russia's aggression."

MASUD GHARAHKHANI, PRESIDENT OF THE NORWEGIAN PARLIAMENT "We have lost our beloved king, and the entire nation is in mourning. King Harald reigned in accordance ‌with his motto 'Everything for Norway'.

"His reign was marked by closeness to the people, and in the grief we also carry with us gratitude and deep respect for the unifying way in which he has exercised his royal duties." ERLING HAALAND, NORWEGIAN FOOTBALL PLAYER

"Rest in peace, King Harald. Thank you for everything ‌you meant to Norway. It was an honour to meet you." POPE LEO

"Mindful of (King Harald's) many years of devoted service to the realm, which I hope will continue to bear fruit, I offer the assurance of my prayers for the eternal rest of the late king. Upon the Norwegian people and all who mourn his loss, I cordially invoke almighty God's blessings of consolation and peace." SPAIN'S ROYAL HOUSEHOLD

"With our respect and admiration for his legacy, and with deep sadness, we express our condolences on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V, an example of responsibility, dignity, humility and tireless dedication to the service of Norway and its people, both before and during his 35 years on the throne." FRIEDRICH MERZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

"The death of King Harald V has deeply saddened us all. Norway has lost a ⁠great figure who ​stood for prudence and unity. In these days of mourning, I wish the royal family ⁠and the Norwegian people much strength." CARL XVI GUSTAF, KING OF SWEDEN

"Throughout the years, King Harald has been a good friend to me, my family, and to Sweden. King Harald is now mourned by many in our country. "I wish my dear Godson Haakon, who now succeeds his father as head of state, success and good fortune in the important role that lies ahead of him, in ⁠service to our brother nation and its people."

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION "My condolences to the people of Norway following the passing of His Majesty King Harald V. For more than three decades, he served his country with warmth, humility and an unwavering sense of duty. In moments of joy and sorrow, he brought Norwegians together. He was a ​true European and a lifelong servant of his people."

ALEXANDER STUBB, PRESIDENT OF FINLAND "King Harald V will be remembered for his long-standing and devoted service as head of state, his ability to unite Norwegians from all walks of life, and his steadfast commitment to maintaining hope and confidence in the ⁠future through all times."

KING FREDERIK X AND QUEEN MARY OF DENMARK "Uncle Harald, with his warm personality and rock-solid calm, could make anyone relax in his company. He was a fine man with a twinkle in his eye and a big heart. For 35 years, King Harald was a solid rallying point for the Norwegian people. He combined duty and responsibility with presence and humanity. He was loved like few others ⁠and ​will be missed by many."

KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER, QUEEN MAXIMA AND PRINCESS BEATRIX OF THE NETHERLANDS "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. We will always carry the memory of our special friendship with him in our hearts. King Harald served his country with love, pride and dedication."

ULF KRISTERSSON, SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER "It is with great sorrow I've learned of the news of King Harald V's passing. He was for decades a safe, respected and uniting force in both Norway and the Nordic region.

"King Harald V's long and devoted work in the service of Norway will be remembered with warmth and ⁠respect." "My thoughts go to Queen Sonja, the royal family and the entire Norwegian people."

MARK RUTTE, NATO SECRETARY GENERAL "During his 35 years on the throne and beyond, he showed himself to be a dedicated leader. His own military roots made him a champion of the Norwegian military and a long-time friend of ⁠NATO."

METTE FREDERIKSEN, PRIME MINISTER OF DENMARK "(King Harald) was a unifying and highly respected figure for ⁠the Norwegian people and for the entire Nordic region. Throughout his long reign, he was a symbol of continuity and the close bond between our countries.

"He was a warm friend of Denmark, and his passing is deeply felt – here too." KING PHILIPPE AND QUEEN MATHILDE OF BELGIUM

"As Europe's oldest reigning monarch, he was, above all, a King who remained close to his people. His humour, humanity and sincerity made him a truly special man, held in the highest esteem and dear ‌to so many. Our family ties gave our relationship a ‌dimension that went far beyond the scope of our official duties. We will cherish the memory of the moments we shared with him."