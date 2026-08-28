Mexico raises $1.8 billion in first Samurai bond sale in two years
Mexico raised 282.8 billion yen ($1.77 billion) from a four-part Samurai bond, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Friday, returning to Japan's bond market for the first time in two years with an issue that drew solid demand despite pressure on its credit ratings.
The sovereign sold 3.5-year, five-year, 10-year and 20-year notes, all structured as Sustainable Development Goals bonds. Proceeds will support general budgetary spending and social and development expenditures under the 2026 federal budget.