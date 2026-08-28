Mexico raises $1.8 billion in first Samurai bond sale in two years

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 20:30 IST
Mexico raises $1.8 billion in first Samurai bond sale in two years

Mexico raised 282.8 billion yen ($1.77 billion) ​from a four-part Samurai bond, fixed-income news ​service IFR reported on Friday, returning ‌to ​Japan's bond market for the first time in two years with an issue that drew solid demand despite pressure on its ‌credit ratings.

The sovereign sold 3.5-year, five-year, 10-year and 20-year notes, all structured as Sustainable Development Goals bonds. Proceeds will support general budgetary spending and social and development expenditures under the 2026 federal ‌budget.

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