Mexico raises $1.8 billion in first Samurai bond sale in two years

Mexico raised 282.8 billion yen ($1.77 billion) ​from a four-part Samurai bond, fixed-income news ​service IFR reported on Friday, returning ‌to ​Japan's bond market for the first time in two years with an issue that drew solid demand despite pressure on its ‌credit ratings.

The sovereign sold 3.5-year, five-year, 10-year and 20-year notes, all structured as Sustainable Development Goals bonds. Proceeds will support general budgetary spending and social and development expenditures under the 2026 federal ‌budget.