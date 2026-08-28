Hockey-Dominant Dutch target fourth successive women’s hockey World Cup title

Few sporting sides have been as dominant as the Netherlands’ women’s hockey ​team, who on Saturday bid for a fourth successive ​World Cup title and a record-extending 10th overall. The ‌Dutch ​women are also the reigning Olympic gold medallists, with four golds at the last five Games. They have won the last five European Championships and are fancied to continue their supremacy when ‌they face Argentina in the final in Amstelveen on Saturday.

Top ranking and home advantage help, but there is an aura of near invincibility about the Dutch team, even if they edged into the final with a contentious win over Belgium, who had a potential late equaliser ‌controversially chalked off after a VAR check in Thursday’s semi-final. Consistency has been a key element of Dutch dominance. Of the gold ‌medal-winning squad from the Paris Olympics two years ago, only Laura Nunnink, late in recovery from injury, and retired Maria Verschoor are missing.

“The girls are used to nothing other than pressure to win gold,” explained coach Raoul Ehren. “We are always the favourites. They have always lived up to that in recent years. No one runs ⁠away ​from that. “This group is also that ⁠experienced. We have to embrace this and are not afraid of it.”

Saturday’s decider is a repeat of the last World Cup final in Spain four years ago, ⁠where the Dutch beat Argentina 3-1. The result forms part of their run of 25 unbeaten World Cup matches since Argentina won the trophy in ​Rosario in 2010. Their last setback in a major tournament was a decade ago when Britain beat them in the Olympic ⁠final in Rio de Janeiro, but since then they have swept all in their wake, putting up some sensational numbers.

They have won 193 of 217 internationals since that ⁠Rio ​setback, with only seven defeats, the last of which was a 3-2 loss to hosts Argentina in December 2024 in the Women’s Pro League in Santiago del Estero. Several of the Dutch players have been crowned World Player of the Year, including Xan de ⁠Waard, who retires following the tournament after 14 years in the team, and 26-year-old goal ace Yibbi Jansen, who even has her ⁠own range of hockey sticks.

Women’s hockey ⁠is exceedingly popular in the Netherlands, with a strong club system and participation. Strong support at the World Cup has also helped the Dutch cause, said captain Marijn Veen. “Playing a World Cup in ‌your own country is ‌probably as good as it can get.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)