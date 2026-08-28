EXPLAINER-What to know about postpartum mental illness

After a month-long trial, a Massachusetts jury is deciding the fate of Lindsay Clancy, a mother who killed her three ​young children in 2023 and then tried to kill herself. Her defense lawyer says her actions ​were due to her suffering from the most severe form of postpartum ‌mental ​illness, while a prosecutor called the tragedy a planned murder.

Here is what to know about the range of mental health conditions that are associated with childbirth: WHAT ARE POSTPARTUM MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS?

Postpartum mental health problems are emotional, psychological and behavioral conditions that can occur during pregnancy or after childbirth. They range from relatively ‌mild and short-lived mood changes to serious illnesses requiring treatment. The most common condition is postpartum depression, but some new mothers also experience postpartum anxiety disorders, panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and, in rare cases, psychosis.

HOW COMMON ARE THEY? Roughly one in eight U.S. women experiences postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while anxiety symptoms may affect an even larger number.

Mental health experts say that many cases go undiagnosed because parents may feel embarrassed, ‌guilty or unsure whether what they are experiencing is normal. WHO IS AT RISK?

Postpartum mental health conditions can affect people of any age, income level or background, including those who have never previously experienced mental ‌illness. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends all women be screened for mental health issues during pregnancy and afterward. Experts at the U.S. National Institutes of Health and elsewhere say that these conditions are medical issues, not personal failures or signs of being a bad parent.

Risk factors include a personal or family history of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or other mental health conditions. Complications during pregnancy or childbirth, a baby with health problems, lack of social support, financial hardship, and major life stressors can also increase vulnerability. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE ⁠BETWEEN THE "BABY BLUES" ​AND POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION?

The "baby blues" are very common and affect ⁠up to 80% of new mothers. Symptoms can include mood swings, irritability, tearfulness, and feeling overwhelmed. These usually begin within a few days of delivery and improve within two weeks without treatment, according to ACOG. Postpartum depression is more severe and lasts longer. Symptoms may include persistent ⁠sadness, hopelessness, loss of interest in activities, difficulty bonding with the baby, changes in sleep or appetite, feelings of worthlessness and thoughts of self-harm. Unlike the baby blues, postpartum depression typically requires professional evaluation and treatment.

WHAT CAUSES POSTPARTUM MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS? There is ​no single cause, according to ACOG. Researchers believe a combination of biological, psychological, and social factors contributes to risk. After childbirth, hormone fluctuations, sleep deprivation, physical recovery from pregnancy and delivery, financial stress, relationship challenges ⁠and the demands of caring for a newborn can all play a role.

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM ANXIETY? While postpartum depression receives the most attention, anxiety is also very common. A parent may experience excessive worry about the baby's health or safety, racing thoughts, restlessness, panic attacks or an ⁠inability ​to relax. Anxiety becomes a medical concern when fears are intense, persistent and interfere with daily functioning.

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM PSYCHOSIS, AND WHY IS IT CONSIDERED AN EMERGENCY? Postpartum psychosis is a rare but serious psychiatric condition. A 2017 analysis of the worldwide prevalence of the disorder estimated that it typically develops inroughly one to two of every 1,000 births. Symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions, severe confusion, paranoia, and dramatic mood changes.

Because the condition can place ⁠both mother and baby at risk, it requires immediate medical attention and often hospitalization. Medical professionals tell families to get emergency care right away if these symptoms appear. HOW ARE POSTPARTUM MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS TREATED?

Treatment depends ⁠on the condition and its severity. While psychotherapy and antidepressant ⁠therapy remain the foundation of treatment, newer strategies such as telehealth, mobile health applications, and wearable technologies show promise in improving early detection and access to care. Doctors urge parents to seek medical advice if symptoms last more than two weeks, are getting worse, interfere with daily life, or make it difficult to care for ‌themselves or their baby.

But they caution ‌that immediate help is needed if someone has thoughts of self-harm, thoughts of harming the baby, or symptoms of ​psychosis.