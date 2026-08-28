Four South American nations sign strategic minerals pact
Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru signed a joint declaration on Friday to deepen cooperation on strategic minerals, aiming to boost development, coordination and investment as the four South American producers seek to position the region as a reliable global supplier for the energy transition.
The nations, which hold significant copper and lithium reserves, said in a statement they would seek technical and financial backing from multilateral institutions and launch joint public-private calls for research, innovation and institution-building projects.