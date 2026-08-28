Four South American nations sign strategic minerals pact

​Chile, ​Argentina, Bolivia ‌and Peru signed ​a joint declaration on ‌Friday to deepen cooperation on strategic minerals, aiming to boost ‌development, coordination and investment as ‌the four South American producers seek to position the ⁠region ​as ⁠a reliable global supplier for ⁠the energy transition.

The nations, which hold ​significant copper and lithium reserves, ⁠said in a statement they ⁠would ​seek technical and financial backing from multilateral ⁠institutions and launch joint public-private calls ⁠for ⁠research, innovation and institution-building projects.