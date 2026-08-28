Cycling-Norway's Leknessund solos to Vuelta stage-seven win, Pogacar extends lead

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 22:10 IST
Cycling-Norway's Leknessund solos to Vuelta stage-seven win, Pogacar extends lead

Norwegian Andreas Leknessund launched a successful solo attack on the final ​climb to the summit finish of Aramon Valdelinares to win ​stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, ‌ahead ​of teammate and compatriot Tobias Johannessen on a day when their country was mourning the death of King Harald.

Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) made his move from a five-rider breakaway 7.5 km from the finish at the end of ‌the 149.8-km ride from Vall d'Alba and pulled away to win his first Grand Tour stage on his Vuelta debut. "It's been a special day for the team and also for the whole of Norway," Leknessund said.

"Obviously it's only a small thing in the bigger picture but still, it makes the day ‌more special. "I didn't expect it to be this emotional, but for sure there's so much feelings around this. I've been fighting really hard, and ‌it means a lot."

Johannessen came in 34 seconds behind, having left Belgian Wout van Aert in his wake close to the finish, with the Visma-Lease a Bike rider having to settle for third after he had made the initial attack from the off and spent most of the day out in front with Leknessund. Tadej Pogacar, winner of three stages already, was ⁠happy to ​sit back in the peloton before ⁠pulling away from his GC rivals approaching the summit to gain more seconds. The Slovenian now leads Spaniard Enric Mas by three minutes and 50 seconds.

Van Aert and Leknessund got away ⁠early and were joined by another three riders, Johannessen, Eddie Dunbar and Alexey Lutsenko coming to the top of the first of five climbs. The leaders worked together, building ​a substantial gap and at the foot of the final climb the five were one minute ahead of a chasing group of ⁠13 riders with the peloton out of the running with less than 10 km to the finish.

Leknessund was the first to try to get away, and when nobody followed he was ⁠able ​to finally claim his stage win having finished runner-up three times at this year's Giro d'Italia. "I said to Andreas that he should try to go early and then we check if the other guys are willing to work together," Johannessen said.

"That's what you always dream about when you try ⁠to be two guys in the breakaway and you can play it like this. I think we played it perfectly. "A special day with what ⁠is happening back home in Norway so ⁠we are super proud."

Felix Gall, fifth overall, tried to get away from Pogacar, but the Slovenian responded and in the end gained 16 seconds on his closest rival Mas, with compatriot Primoz Roglic a further minute behind ‌in third. Saturday's stage eight ‌is a flat 176.4-km ride from Pucol to Xeraco.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Supreme Leader bans acts that 'harm social cohesion'

Iran's Supreme Leader bans acts that 'harm social cohesion'

Global
2
Mother reunited with 8-year-old who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods

Mother reunited with 8-year-old who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods

Global
3
Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record high

Football-NFL eyes expansion in Japan as international games reach record hig...

Global
4
Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeals court rules

Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of sports prediction markets, US appeal...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

Can Better Forecasts Help Ethiopia Navigate Currency Reform, Inflation and Rising Debt Risks?

Vietnam Builds a Smarter Forecasting System, but Can It Survive Major Government Restructuring?

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026