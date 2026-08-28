Soccer-Ruiz named Brighton women's coach after Vidosic exit week before WSL season

Brighton & ​Hove Albion named former Real Sociedad Femenino boss ​Arturo Ruiz as the new women's ‌team ​head coach after Dario Vidosic left the club to pursue another opportunity a week before the start of the Women's Super League season.

Australian Vidosic ‌departs after two years in charge during which he oversaw a hugely successful period in Brighton's history, guiding the team to a record fifth-place WSL finish and their first Women's FA Cup final. Ruiz, who took ‌over Sociedad in July 2025 and led them to third place in Spain's Liga F last ‌season, has signed a contract until 2029, with Brighton saying he will join the WSL club once his work permit is finalised.

"During our recruitment process, he quickly stood out. He has a proven track record of developing teams and individuals," women's and ⁠girls' ​managing director Zoe Johnson said ⁠in a statement. "We have confidence in his ability to continue to drive this team forward, and he will have our ⁠full support as we make our final preparations for the start of the new WSL season."

British media reported that ​Vidosic was a leading candidate to become NWSL side Angel City's head coach. "We would like to ⁠thank Dario for his contribution over the past two years," Johnson said.

"We naturally are disappointed, but respect his decision to pursue ⁠a ​new challenge and wish him every success for the future." Vidosic joined Brighton from Australia's Melbourne City in 2024 and he steered them to the FA Cup final last season.

"I have loved my time ⁠at the Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together," Vidosic said. "Leaving has been a ⁠difficult decision, but I ⁠believe it is the right time for me and my family to begin a new chapter."

Brighton begin their WSL campaign with a home game against Arsenal ‌on September 6.