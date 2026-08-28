Ukraine's Fedorov takes adviser role at Italian Defence Ministry

Ukraine's former Defence ​Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has ​accepted a role ‌as innovation ​adviser at Italy's Defence Ministry, the ministry said on Friday. Defence Minister Guido ‌Crosetto had disclosed the offer shortly after Fedorov was dismissed in July, praising him as a driving force behind military ‌innovation who helped Ukraine regain the initiative in its ‌war against Russia. "I am therefore glad that Mykhailo Fedorov has accepted to offer his services as the defence innovation adviser," Crosetto said ⁠in ​a statement ⁠posted alongside a photograph of the two men on the ministry's account ⁠on social media platform X.

Fedorov, 35, was fired six ​months after his appointment, having initiated reforms around procurement ⁠and mobilisation that put him on a collision course with the military establishment ⁠and ​political rivals. In a post on X, Fedorov thanked Crosetto for "his personal support" and for the offer ⁠to serve as his adviser.

"In this role, I will assist ⁠Italy ⁠in adopting modern warfare technologies, enhancing its defense sector, and adapting to emerging global security challenges," ‌he ‌said.