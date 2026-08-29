Soccer-Liverpool finalise agreement to sign PSG's Barcola in deal worth up to £123 million, reports say

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 14:33 IST
Soccer-Liverpool finalise agreement to sign PSG's Barcola in deal worth up to £123 million, reports say

Liverpool have finalised an agreement to ​sign French forward Bradley Barcola from ​European champions Paris St ‌Germain in ​a deal worth up to £123 million ($166.43 million), media reports said on Saturday, with the 23-year-old set ‌to become the latest high-profile addition to Andoni Iraola's squad. The 20-times English champions will pay a package worth £106 million, with add-ons potentially rising to £17 million, for Barcola, ‌the BBC said. The Athletic reported that he is set to sign ‌a five-year contract.

Reuters has contacted Liverpool and PSG for comment. Barcola joined PSG from his boyhood club Olympique Lyonnais in 2023 and went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell in the ⁠French ​capital, winning back-to-back ⁠Champions League titles in 2024-25 and 2025-26, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups, ⁠among other honours.

He made 152 appearances across all competitions for PSG, scoring 39 goals ​and supplying 37 assists. He had two years remaining on his PSG contract.

Barcola ⁠would be the latest addition to new manager Andoni Iraola's squad following the close-season arrivals ⁠of ​Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo on loan, French centre back Jeremy Jacquet and Spanish forward Victor Munoz. Liverpool's attacking options currently include British record signing Alexander ⁠Isak, Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Munoz as the Merseyside club adjusts to ⁠life after talisman ⁠Mohamed Salah's departure. Forward Hugo Ekitike is also sidelined with a long-term injury.

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest later on Saturday. ($1 = ‌0.7390 pounds)

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