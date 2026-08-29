Russian strike on Kyiv-area ammunition depot triggers blast, killing 37

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 19:32 IST
Russian strike on Kyiv-area ammunition depot triggers blast, killing 37

At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone attack on a Kyiv-area ammunition depot sparked a detonation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, ‌vowing to punish suspected negligence in the second such incident in two months. The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year came as Moscow's air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day, killing residents, damaging homes and derailing daily life.

Dozens were also injured and hundreds evacuated from ‌the area of the strike late on Friday on the village of Myla, Zelenskiy said, where nearby infrastructure including residential buildings and a facility for the ‌elderly and people with disabilities suffered "significant damage". The attack sparked widespread fires, officials said. Among those killed was the head of a neighbouring village who rushed to help.

"A terrible situation and terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people," Zelenskiy said in a video address. SECOND STRIKE-RELATED DETONATION IN TWO MONTHS

The site of Friday's blast was a military facility that ⁠held artillery shells, ​mines and drones, among other ammunition, ⁠he added. It followed a similar incident in the Kyiv-area town of Vyshneve last month, when 10 people were killed and hundreds of houses damaged after a strike triggered secondary explosions.

"Another such crime – after ⁠what happened in Vyshneve – is absolutely unacceptable," Zelenskiy said. "I expect the details to be presented to the public promptly." He added that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of ​official negligence. Ukrainian officials rarely disclose damage to military targets from Russian attacks.

In a statement on Saturday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said all those responsible ⁠for weapons storage should complete a full audit of their locations. DRONE SWARMS GRIP KYIV FOR DAYS

Nine other regions had been targeted in overnight strikes by Russia, Zelenskiy added, saying Kyiv in particular ⁠was ​under "virtually non-stop attack" from jet-powered drones. Russia has escalated its air war on Ukraine with increasing numbers of elusive ballistic missiles and new high-speed drones, which Kyiv lacks the air defences to shoot down.

On Saturday, sirens blared throughout the morning and afternoon for a third straight day as Ukraine's air force ⁠warned of new waves of drones approaching the capital. The sound of air defences boomed across the sky.

Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko said a 14-year-old girl was ⁠killed in a morning drone strike ⁠on the Boryspil district. In Kyiv, a 2-year-old girl was killed by a downed drone, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Saturday. Strikes in and around the city on Thursday and Friday had damaged residential buildings and storage facilities belonging to major retailers, ‌part of what some ‌Ukrainian officials said was a campaign aimed at "paralysing" the city of several million.

TRENDING

1
"Shouldn't be given just because someone won Champions League or World Cup": Mourinho criticises "politicisation" of Ballon d'Or

"Shouldn't be given just because someone won Champions League or World Cup":...

Global
2
"Direct assault on dignity of every Dalit citizen": Shashi Tharoor slams "BJP's ideology" amid chaos over Haldwani 'shuddhikaran' row

"Direct assault on dignity of every Dalit citizen": Shashi Tharoor slams "BJ...

India
3
Low apple crop, rising input costs leave Himachal growers worried despite firm prices; traders report losses

Low apple crop, rising input costs leave Himachal growers worried despite fi...

India
4
Price rise crushing people under Chandrababu's rule: YSRCP's Putha Sivasankar

Price rise crushing people under Chandrababu's rule: YSRCP's Putha Sivasanka...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

Central Asia’s Carbon Problem Starts With How Much Energy Its Economy Wastes

The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026