PM Modi lays wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Yangi Uzbekistan Park is one of Uzbekistan's largest public parks. It was opened on August 31, 2021, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, on the first leg of his two-nation visit.

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two leaders were also seen sharing a cordial hug. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead. In his departure statement, PM Modi said the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement in recent years.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," he said. PM Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following previous diplomatic engagements in 2015, alongside subsequent visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend SCO Summits. Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent has expanded steadily over the years, highlighted by President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019. From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation. (ANI)