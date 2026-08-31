South Korea court gives Unification Church leader jail sentence for bribery
A South Korean court on Monday sentenced Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja to a combined two years in prison over political funding and bribery offences tied to alleged efforts to cultivate influence with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration.
The Seoul Central District Court found that Han, 83, was involved in providing money to politicians and luxury goods to former first lady Kim Keon Hee through an intermediary, according to the ruling. Han denied wrongdoing, saying she had no interest in politics and that subordinates had acted without her knowledge.