South Korea court gives Unification Church leader jail sentence for bribery

​A South Korean court on Monday sentenced ‌Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja to a combined two years in prison ‌over political funding and bribery ‌offences tied to alleged efforts to cultivate influence with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's ⁠administration.

The ​Seoul ⁠Central District Court found that Han, ⁠83, was involved in providing money to ​politicians and luxury goods to former ⁠first lady Kim Keon Hee through ⁠an ​intermediary, according to the ruling. Han denied wrongdoing, saying she ⁠had no interest in politics and that ⁠subordinates ⁠had acted without her knowledge.