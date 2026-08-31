Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees pound rival Red Sox 16-1 to take season series

Heliot Ramos delivered his biggest hit for his new team when his three-run homer capped a ​five-run fifth inning and helped the New York Yankees roll to a 16-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. ​The Yankees won for the 10th time in 14 games and moved four games ahead of ‌the Red ​Sox for the AL's top wild-card spot. New York also won seven of the 13 meetings to secure the season series and the tiebreaker should the rivals finish tied at the end of the regular season.

NFL trade roundup: Falcons add DT Gervon Dexter Sr. from Bears

The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick Sunday. The 24-year-old Dexter, who was a starter ‌for Chicago the last two seasons, recorded 44 tackles and six sacks in 17 games (all starts) last season. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder totaled 115 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 49 career games (33 starts) since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

LIV Golf prepares for bankruptcy filing in September, FT reports

LIV Golf may file for bankruptcy protection as soon as the week of September 7, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the negotiations. Last week, the professional men's golf league said it had laid off most of its workforce while it continued to secure funding for its next phase, with financial backing from Saudi Arabia's ‌Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to expire.

Red Sox reload by activating OF Roman Anthony, SS Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox activated outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story in advance of their game Sunday against the rival New York Yankees. Anthony has not played since May 4 due to a wrist injury, ‌while Story has missed over three months with a sports hernia.

NFL roster cuts: Teams get down to 53 players

National Football League clubs had until 6 p.m. ET Sunday to trim their rosters to 53 players, with several notable cuts among the day's roster shuffling. --Former first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport was released by the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks release Trevon Diggs; CB may be practice squad bound

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs on Sunday, ahead of the deadline to reduce their active roster to 53 for the 2026 NFL season. Seattle signed Diggs, 27, on Aug. 19 and gave him snaps Friday in its final preseason game. The former Dallas Cowboys star recorded an interception in the 9-9 tie against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennis-Djokovic falls in US Open first ⁠round, Medvedev and Pegula advance

Novak ​Djokovic made his earliest exit at a Grand Slam in more than two decades ⁠as the Serb succumbed to injury and illness in a shock first-round defeat by unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone at the U.S. Open on Sunday. The 39-year-old had arrived at Flushing Meadows with the aim of winning a fifth title and a record 25th major crown overall but crashed out 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 to send shockwaves through the final Grand Slam of the year.

Aaron Donald ⁠ends retirement, rejoins Rams

The Los Angeles Rams defense will now feature two players who have combined to win five NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Rams announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his retirement and will return to the only team he played for over 10 spectacular seasons. The contract terms were not disclosed, ​though multiple reports say it's a one-year, $20 million deal with playoff incentives.

Tennis-Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Novak Djokovic's bid for a fifth U.S. Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown ended in a stunning 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 defeat by Mariano ⁠Navone in the first round on Sunday. The 39-year-old looked out of sorts for much of the match and suffered his earliest defeat at the tournament.

Tennis-With top rank in mind, Pegula foils Ruse to reach US Open second round

American Jessica Pegula kicked off her latest campaign for a maiden major title with a little extra motivation on Sunday, cruising past Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-2 with a shot at ⁠the ​top of the rankings on the line at the U.S. Open. The 2024 finalist is one of four players who could walk out of Flushing Meadows as the world number one and third-ranked Pegula tamed early nerves to ease into the second round with 26 winners to just 14 from her opponent, closing it out with an unreturnable forehand.

Tennis-From Serena double to US Open debut, 17-year-old Frodin gets her own stage

Five years after portraying a young Serena Williams on the set of "King Richard", 17-year-old American Thea Frodin is about to make her own U.S. Open debut at the same tournament where her childhood idol won six singles ⁠titles. Frodin was 12 when she was chosen as the tennis-playing double of the actress who portrayed a young Serena in the 2021 film about the rise of the Williams sisters from Compton to the top of tennis. Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of their father Richard Williams.

Tennis-Ailing ⁠Djokovic stunned in US Open first round by Navone

Novak Djokovic made his earliest exit ⁠at the U.S. Open after a shock 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 loss to unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone in a gruelling first-round clash on Sunday, as his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title went up in smoke. The 39-year-old vomited midway through the match and was hampered by back and shoulder issues that affected his serve towards the end.

Tennis-US Open day one

Highlights of the first day at U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT): 0602 KENIN KNOCKS OUT WILLIAMS

Odell Beckham ‌Jr. completes comeback, makes Giants’ roster

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL ‌comeback will continue with the team that launched his career. The New York Giants kept Beckham on their initial 53-man roster Sunday, completing the 33-year-old wide receiver's ​return to the league after he did not play during the 2025 season.