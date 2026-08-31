Rugby-South Africa make one change to squad for third test v New Zealand

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has made a single, ​injury-enforced change to his match-day 23 for the ​third test in the Rugby’s Greatest ‌Rivalry ​series against New Zealand at the 94,500-seater Soccer City in Johannesburg on Saturday. The Springboks edged a brutal second test 33-26 in Cape Town to square the ‌four-match series at 1-1, but there is no rest for his battered and bruised players as he has opted for continuity against the All Blacks.

South Africa team: 15-Cheslin Kolbe, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan ⁠Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, ⁠8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Thomas du Toit, 19-Lood de Jager, ‌20-Andre Esterhuizen, 21-Cameron ‌Hanekom, 22-Morne van den Berg, 23-Manie Libbok.