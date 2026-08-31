EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 15:42 IST
EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran

The ​European Union ​said on Monday ‌that it ​would continue to work with ‌the United States and other G7 and international partners to keep up pressure ‌on Iran, as it issued a ‌statement to coincide with this week's G20 meeting. "The EU welcomes efforts at ensuring ⁠that ​Iran ⁠ceases its destabilising activities and engages in peace ⁠negotiations with good faith, also through additional ​economic pressure, including through the U.S.-led ⁠Operation Economic Outcast," it said.

"The EU ⁠will ​continue to work closely with the United States and other ⁠G7 and international partners to maintain pressure ⁠on Iran ⁠and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability," it added.

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