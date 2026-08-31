EU says it will continue to work with US and G7 to keep up pressure on Iran
The European Union said on Monday that it would continue to work with the United States and other G7 and international partners to keep up pressure on Iran, as it issued a statement to coincide with this week's G20 meeting. "The EU welcomes efforts at ensuring that Iran ceases its destabilising activities and engages in peace negotiations with good faith, also through additional economic pressure, including through the U.S.-led Operation Economic Outcast," it said.
"The EU will continue to work closely with the United States and other G7 and international partners to maintain pressure on Iran and contribute to de-escalation and regional stability," it added.