China's Zhipu AI revenue quintuples in first half, loss narrows

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 17:26 IST
China's Zhipu AI revenue quintuples in first half, loss narrows

China's Zhipu ​AI reported first-half revenue of 953.9 million ‌yuan ($141.96 million), ​up 400% from a year earlier, as the Beijing-based startup sought to turn demand for its AI models into sales while rolling out lower-cost products and ‌expanding use of domestic chips. The first large language model developer to list in Hong Kong posted a net loss of 2 billion yuan for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 2.4 billion yuan a year earlier, ‌while reporting a 36.6% rise in research and development spending to 2.1 billion yuan.

The company faces intensifying ‌competition in China's AI sector, with rivals, including Alibaba, ByteDance and startups, such as Moonshot, cutting prices and racing to launch new models. Rival MiniMax, which listed in Hong Kong in January, reported last week a 283% jump in first-half revenue to $116.6 million while its adjusted net ⁠loss more ​than doubled.

Revenues of Zhipu ⁠and MiniMax remain a fraction of those reported by U.S. labs, underscoring the challenge Chinese startups face in monetising AI even as their ⁠open-source models gain global adoption. Anthropic's annual revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July, while OpenAI exceeded $25 billion in ​annualized revenue earlier this year.

Zhipu has sought to differentiate itself through coding and cybersecurity-focused models. It said its ⁠flagship GLM-5.3 matched Anthropic's Mythos 5 on some white-box code-review and vulnerability-discovery tests, though it lagged on more complex vulnerability-exploitation tasks. In June, Zhipu's market capitalisation ⁠briefly ​topped HK$1 trillion, a first for a Chinese AI model firm, after the release of its GLM-5.2 model, though the stock has since shed nearly half of its value.

This month, Zhipu released lower-cost GLM-5.3-Flash, which it said ⁠was tested entirely with the use of Chinese-made chips, as it accelerated a pivot away from imports amid tighter ⁠U.S. export controls on advanced ⁠chips. Analysts expect full-year revenue to reach 5 billion yuan in 2026 and the firm to post an adjusted profit by 2028, according to a J.P. Morgan research note.

($1 = ‌6.7197 Chinese yuan ‌renminbi)

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