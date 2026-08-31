PM Modi meets with Russian President Putin at SCO sidelines in Bishkek, share warm hug

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit in Bishkek, where he delivered a powerful message of peace, asserting that the world must transition from an era of "endless wars" to the "end of war." The high-level meeting reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-Russia strategic partnership, with both leaders discussing bilateral cooperation and pressing global developments. Visuals from the meeting showed both the leaders sharing a hug.

"We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war," Prime Minister Modi told the Russian President. Looking ahead to the diplomatic calendar, PM Modi extended a formal invitation to the Russian President for the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi. "We are eager to welcome you to India for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this September," PM Modi said, adding that the visit would "further strengthen India-Russia relations."

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for India's consistent diplomatic engagement. "I'm very grateful to you for your personal attention to the Russia-India relationship," President Putin said, acknowledging the Prime Minister's role in maintaining the momentum of the bilateral ties.

The two leaders were seen sharing a hug and a handshake upon their meeting. The duo also deliberated on matters pertaining to bilateral partnership and cooperation.

Notably, the last India-Russia Summit was held in New Delhi during President Putin's State visit to India from 4-5 December, 2025. During the Summit, a Joint Statement titled "India-Russia: A Time-Tested Progressive Partnership, Anchored in Trust & Mutual Respect " was adopted. A total of 21 Announcements were made including the signing of 16 MoUs/ Agreements in the fields of Mobility, Fertilizers, Health, Food Safety, Maritime Cooperation, Customs, Commerce, Academic and Media Collaboration etc, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

So far, 23 Annual Summits have taken place alternately in India and Russia. Later this year, President Putin is scheduled to travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit in September.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. Development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Since the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000, India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas, including political, security, defence, trade and economy, science & technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," according to MEA. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan. PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence. The grouping was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024. Turkmenistan is the only Central Asian country outside the SCO. Afghanistan and Mongolia have observer status, while dialogue partners include Turkey, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)