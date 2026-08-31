France's Macron: Frigate deal with Sweden reinforces European industrial military cooperation
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a frigate contract signed with Sweden reinforces European industrial military cooperation, adding he hoped other allies would join the alliance. "France and Sweden in the European Union and in NATO show that European sovereignty is being built together and the success of this partnership give us hope that other allies will join us," Macron said
Macron was speaking at a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after Sweden signed a contract to buy four frigates made by France's Naval Group for 4.3 billion euros.