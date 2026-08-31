France's Macron: Frigate deal with Sweden reinforces European industrial military cooperation

​French President ​Emmanuel Macron said ‌on Monday ​that a frigate contract signed ‌with Sweden reinforces European industrial military cooperation, adding he hoped other allies would ‌join the alliance. "France and ‌Sweden in the European Union and in NATO show that European sovereignty ⁠is ​being ⁠built together and the success of this ⁠partnership give us hope that other ​allies will join us," Macron said

Macron ⁠was speaking at a press ⁠conference ​with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after Sweden signed ⁠a contract to buy four frigates made ⁠by ⁠France's Naval Group for 4.3 billion euros.