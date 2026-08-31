Soccer-Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Lionel ​Messi, who captained ‌Argentina to ​World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, ‌said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

"It was ‌a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep ‌down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it ⁠my ​all — not ⁠just in these last few years when we won everything, ⁠but before that too; I always fought and left ​everything on the field for this jersey, ⁠to bring you joy and make you feel proud to ⁠be ​Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram. "I leave with the peace of mind ⁠and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — ⁠moments we ⁠once only dreamed of," he added.