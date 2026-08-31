Soccer-Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 20:54 IST
Soccer-Messi announces departure from Argentina national team

Lionel ​Messi, who captained ‌Argentina to ​World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, ‌said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina's national team.

"It was ‌a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep ‌down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it ⁠my ​all — not ⁠just in these last few years when we won everything, ⁠but before that too; I always fought and left ​everything on the field for this jersey, ⁠to bring you joy and make you feel proud to ⁠be ​Argentine through football," the 39-year-old posted on Instagram. "I leave with the peace of mind ⁠and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — ⁠moments we ⁠once only dreamed of," he added.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Google Maps now shows 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

UPDATE 1-Google Maps now shows 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Global
2
Plans afoot to take bullet train project to UP and Bihar, will make it possible to travel between Delhi and Patna in 4.5 hours: Railways Minister

Plans afoot to take bullet train project to UP and Bihar, will make it possi...

India
3
India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake 

India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for human...

Global
4
Bessent expects Japan to take action to boost yen, signals BOJ rate-hike chance

Bessent expects Japan to take action to boost yen, signals BOJ rate-hike cha...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026