Trump's approval stuck at 33%; Democrats appear more fired up for midterms, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Donald Trump's approval rating was stuck at the lowest level of his political career amid broad dissatisfaction over ‌the war in Iran and the Republican's economic stewardship, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday. Just 33% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House - the third straight Reuters/Ipsos poll with that share of respondents giving the president a ‌thumbs up.

Trump's political brand looks increasingly like a potential weight on his Republican Party, which will be defending slim congressional majorities ‌in the November 3 midterm elections. Democrats appear more fired up about the elections, with 46% of self-identified Democrats describing themselves as "very enthusiastic" about voting in November, compared to 31% of Republicans, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll which surveyed 1,167 U.S. adults nationwide.

Asked which party they would vote for if the congressional elections ⁠were held ​today, 36% of independents in ⁠the survey picked Democrats and 22% said Republicans. Since mid-August, Trump's popularity has held at a level it only briefly touched early in his first presidency, and ⁠well below the 47% share of Americans who approved of his performance early in his current term. His rating is lower than the low point his ​predecessor in office, Democrat Joe Biden hit, at 35% approval, in October 2024.

Like Biden, Trump has been dogged by ⁠widespread discontent over high levels of inflation. Gasoline prices have surged since Trump ordered the U.S. to start bombing Iran in February, and just 36% of Americans approve ⁠of ​the war, the Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The conflict has had long lulls over the period, but in recent days the two sides have traded missile strikes and since the war's outset Iran has largely blocked a major transit point for the global oil trade.

Some ⁠71% of Americans - including four in 10 Republicans - disapprove of how Trump is handling the cost of living. For the last ⁠month, registered voters in the ⁠survey have been saying the Democratic Party has better ideas for the economy than the Republican Party, the first time Democrats have led on the issue in about a decade. The four-day poll had ‌a margin of error ‌of 3 percentage points in either direction.