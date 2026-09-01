Trump on Warsh: He'll do what he has to do

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ‌told reporters in the Oval Office he has a lot of respect ‌for Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin ‌Warsh and that "he'll do what he has to do" on interest rates. Warsh ⁠in ​a ⁠recent speech said the U.S. central ⁠bank will "have work to do" if ​policymakers don't get the confidence ⁠they need that inflation is heading down ⁠to ​2%.

Trump repeatedly urges lowering interest rates. "We should pay, in my ⁠opinion, the lowest interest rates anywhere ⁠in ⁠the world by far," Trump said on Monday.