Trump on Warsh: He'll do what he has to do
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters in the Oval Office he has a lot of respect for Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh and that "he'll do what he has to do" on interest rates. Warsh in a recent speech said the U.S. central bank will "have work to do" if policymakers don't get the confidence they need that inflation is heading down to 2%.
Trump repeatedly urges lowering interest rates. "We should pay, in my opinion, the lowest interest rates anywhere in the world by far," Trump said on Monday.