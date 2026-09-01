Trump says reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said he was reviewing the United States' position on the Falkland Islands, the remote British-ruled ‌archipelago in the South Atlantic. "I always review every ‌position. That's just one of many," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about ⁠the islands' ​sovereignty.

Trump did ⁠not signal if the review would change the ⁠United States' position on sovereignty, which has generally avoided taking ​sides since 1982. Argentina, led by Trump-ally Javier ⁠Milei, has also claimed sovereignty over the islands.

A ⁠potential ​U.S. shift was included among a range of options considered by the Pentagon ⁠earlier this year to pressure NATO allies it believes ⁠failed ⁠to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran.