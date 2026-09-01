Trump says Congress should pass tax incentives for entertainment industry

​U.S. ​President Donald ‌Trump on ​Monday said that ‌Congress should pass tax incentives for the entertainment industry.

"I ‌am going to ‌suggest that Republicans and Democrats get together, ⁠and ​immediately ⁠craft Legislation to save ⁠the Movie, Television, and Entertainment ​Business in America," Trump ⁠said on Truth Social. "Congress ⁠should ​approve, immediately, a Federal Production Incentive ⁠to create Entertainment Jobs ⁠in America."