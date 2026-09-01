Trump urges Congress to pass tax incentives for entertainment industry

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 04:26 IST
Trump urges Congress to pass tax incentives for entertainment industry

​U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said ​that Congress should pass tax ‌incentives for ​the entertainment industry to keep production in the country.

"I am going to suggest that Republicans and Democrats get together, and immediately ‌craft Legislation to save the Movie, Television, and Entertainment Business in America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Congress should approve, immediately, a Federal Production Incentive to create Entertainment Jobs in America." Trump said ‌he had met with actor Jon Voight, who suggested federal tax incentives "to Make our ‌Movie and Television Production Business GREAT AGAIN, perhaps GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

Voight previously advocated for a federal tax credit to boost the film and television industry in the United States during a meeting with Trump in February. Trump named Voight, ⁠who ​rose to fame following ⁠his role in the 1969 film "Midnight Cowboy," as one of three special ambassadors to Hollywood along with Sylvester Stallone ⁠and Mel Gibson in January 2025.

To fight an exodus of entertainment production abroad, Voight is working with a ​coalition that includes the Motion Picture Association, the Directors Guild of America and unions representing ⁠actors, writers and other talent. SP Media Group CEO Steven Paul, a film producer and Voight's agent, and SP ⁠Media ​President Scott Karol have proposed a 20% federal tax credit for labor costs on a film or television production in the United States.

"We applaud President Trump’s support for this ⁠vital action, and we look forward to continuing to work with the White House and bipartisan leaders ⁠in Congress to ⁠enact a meaningful and effective national incentive into law," Charles Rivkin, Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO, said in a statement to Reuters.

TRENDING

1
US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

Global
2
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

Global
3
South Korea's presidential policy adviser resigns, Blue House says

South Korea's presidential policy adviser resigns, Blue House says

Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Plastic Bans to AI Sorting: Why the Solutions Still Don’t Add Up

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026