UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches
Britain on Monday ramped up pressure on shadow financial systems underpinning Russia's war economy, doubling penalties for sanctions breaches to 100%, the UK Treasury said.
The UK National Crime Agency also issued a nationwide alert targeting the Kremlin-backed A7 network, which the government has said had been used to route funds, finance procurement and exploit foreign banking systems to evade restrictions.