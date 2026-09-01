UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 03:56 IST
UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

​Britain ​on Monday ‌ramped up ​pressure on shadow financial ‌systems underpinning Russia's war economy, doubling penalties for ‌sanctions breaches to 100%, ‌the UK Treasury said.

The UK National Crime ⁠Agency ​also ⁠issued a nationwide alert targeting ⁠the Kremlin-backed A7 network, ​which the government has said ⁠had been used ⁠to ​route funds, finance procurement and exploit ⁠foreign banking systems to ⁠evade ⁠restrictions.

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