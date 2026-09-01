U.S. ​Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted ​his resignation to the White ‌House following ​months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It was unclear ‌if the White House had accepted his resignation. Driscoll, who is considered close to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, becomes the latest senior official who has either been fired or ‌pushed out in Hegseth's Pentagon. In April, Hegseth fired U.S. Army Chief ‌of Staff Randy George, a major staffing change that came as the U.S. military was fighting a major war in the Middle East.

The Army declined to comment on the news, which was ⁠first reported ​by the Wall ⁠Street Journal. "Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong ⁠Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring ​an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and ⁠more," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Driscoll, who was confirmed for the top ⁠Army ​position in February 2025, pushed the Army to be more nimble in acquiring cheaper weapons and chastised large weapons makers. "(The) defense industrial base broadly, and ⁠the primes in particular, conned the American people and the Pentagon and the Army," Driscoll ⁠said last ⁠year in a reference to large defense companies.