US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 03:58 IST
US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

U.S. ​Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted ​his resignation to the White ‌House following ​months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

It was unclear ‌if the White House had accepted his resignation. Driscoll, who is considered close to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, becomes the latest senior official who has either been fired or ‌pushed out in Hegseth's Pentagon. In April, Hegseth fired U.S. Army Chief ‌of Staff Randy George, a major staffing change that came as the U.S. military was fighting a major war in the Middle East.

The Army declined to comment on the news, which was ⁠first reported ​by the Wall ⁠Street Journal. "Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong ⁠Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring ​an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and ⁠more," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Driscoll, who was confirmed for the top ⁠Army ​position in February 2025, pushed the Army to be more nimble in acquiring cheaper weapons and chastised large weapons makers. "(The) defense industrial base broadly, and ⁠the primes in particular, conned the American people and the Pentagon and the Army," Driscoll ⁠said last ⁠year in a reference to large defense companies.

TRENDING

1
US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

US irks G20 ministers by bringing back Russia, barring journalists

Global
2
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

Global
3
South Korea's presidential policy adviser resigns, Blue House says

South Korea's presidential policy adviser resigns, Blue House says

Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Plastic Bans to AI Sorting: Why the Solutions Still Don’t Add Up

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026