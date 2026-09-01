Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says
Explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
Local authorities, in a Telegram post, have asked people to seek shelter.
Explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
Local authorities, in a Telegram post, have asked people to seek shelter.
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