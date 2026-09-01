Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 05:03 IST
Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

​Explosions ‌were heard ​in ‌Ukrainian capital Kyiv early ‌on ‌Tuesday, a ⁠Reuters ​witness ⁠said.

Local authorities, in ⁠a ​Telegram post, have ⁠asked ⁠people ​to seek shelter.

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