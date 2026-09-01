JBS co-owner lobbied Trump to lower beef import tariffs, WSJ reports
Brazilian billionaire Joesley Batista, one of the owners of meatpacker JBS, met U.S. President Donald Trump on August 20 to discuss how additional beef supply from Brazil could help tame U.S. beef prices if Trump dropped a 26% import tax, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. A day later, Trump said he will temporarily ease beef tariffs to help lower prices and said ground beef imports would sell 25% below current prices.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.