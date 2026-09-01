JBS co-owner lobbied Trump to lower beef import tariffs, WSJ reports

Brazilian ​billionaire Joesley Batista, ​one of ‌the owners ​of meatpacker JBS, met ‌U.S. President Donald Trump on August 20 to discuss how additional beef supply ‌from Brazil could help ‌tame U.S. beef prices if Trump dropped a 26% import tax, ⁠the ​Wall ⁠Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people ⁠familiar with the matter. A day ​later, Trump said he will ⁠temporarily ease beef tariffs to help ⁠lower ​prices and said ground beef imports would sell 25% ⁠below current prices.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.