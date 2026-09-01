Trump ally Laura Loomer faces fresh criticism over racist comments

Multiple lawmakers and rights advocates on Monday condemned Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, over racist comments attacking Democratic socialist Angie Nixon ‌and other prominent Black U.S. politicians. "Angie Nixon is a ghetto, black, communist," Loomer said on X on Monday. Nixon recently scored an upset victory in Florida's Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate, one of a number of winning candidates that have stirred enthusiasm on the party's left flank but ‌been characterized by Republicans as extremists.

Loomer's comments were similar to comments she made last week that sparked widespread criticism. On Friday, she cast ‌Nixon, U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former U.S. Representative Cori Bush and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson - all of whom are Black women - as "ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black BITCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Loomer's remarks. Loomer, a conspiracy ⁠theorist who has ​nearly 2 million X followers, has ⁠long been one of Trump's most vocal supporters, although she has also clashed with the White House on some issues. She does not hold a formal role in the ⁠Trump administration. When Trump left the White House after his first term, she said she spoke to him about political matters and frequented his Mar-a-Lago home in ​Florida. During the 2024 election campaign, she flew with Trump for a presidential debate in Pennsylvania.

Loomer has said it's her job ⁠to keep Trump on track and has claimed to be responsible for last year's firings of former national security adviser Mike Waltz and other aides. Her record of incendiary comments includes ⁠advocating ​for deporting and removing "all Muslims from America."

"You attack and insult Black women because you believe peddling racism is good for your clicks and your business model," Maryland Governor Wes Moore said in response to Loomer. U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American who herself has been attacked ⁠by Loomer, said "anti-Black racism goes unchecked," and U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Loomer a "stone-cold racist."

"Black women should NEVER have to ⁠endure such hateful and degrading rhetoric ⁠for daring to lead," prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has had a public fallout with Trump, condemned Loomer's rhetoric and said on X that "the Republican Party and President ‌Trump owns Laura Loomer ‌and her nonstop vitriol."