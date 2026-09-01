Nearly 10,000 New Zealand public servants to strike on Sept 9

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 05:09 IST
Nearly 10,000 New Zealand public servants to strike on Sept 9

Nearly 10,000 New Zealand public ​servants will strike for ​several hours on ‌September 9 after ​talks over pay and working conditions failed to produce an agreement, their union said ‌on Tuesday. The action will involve workers at the Department of Internal Affairs, National Emergency Management Agency, Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Ministry of Business, ‌Innovation and Employment and Ministry of Social Development, the Public Service Association ‌said.

The planned strike action adds pressure on the government ahead of a national election on November 7, with opinion polls indicating a closely contested race. Since ⁠taking ​office in 2023, ⁠the government has cut spending across the public sector and reduced the workforce. The PSA ⁠said employees had been offered pay increases below inflation while facing heavier ​workloads and pressure on agencies' ability to deliver public services ⁠after the cuts.

"Public servants are facing pay offers well below inflation while working ⁠amid ​the devastating consequences of the Government's public service cuts," PSA National Secretary Duane Leo said in a statement. Pickets and rallies are ⁠planned around the country. Staff at some of the agencies have already ⁠taken action, ⁠including a July 6 strike involving workers at the Department of Internal Affairs, NEMA and the Ministry ‌for Ethnic ‌Communities.

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