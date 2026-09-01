Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz superb on return, Sabalenka kicks off bid for third straight US Open title

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won his first singles match in 139 days, while Aryna Sabalenka got her quest for a third successive U.S. Open title off to a winning ​start on Monday on the second day of the year's final major. One of the tournament's biggest question marks, Alcaraz enjoyed a comfortable return to action with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Russian Roman Safiullin, ​quieting concerns - for now - over an injury to his right wrist that had sidelined him since April.

Report: Everton closing in on deal ‌for USMNT ​F Folarin Balogun

United States Men's National Team forward Folarin Balogun is closing in on a return to the Premier League with ESPN reporting Everton is set to offer $47.5 million for the AS Monaco striker. Balogun, 25, would be the replacement at forward for Beto, who is reportedly set to join Fiorentina in Italy on a $20.3 million deal.

Tennis-Anisimova cruises to birthday win at US Open

Amanda Anisimova breezed past Ashlyn Krueger 6-1 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday in a strong start for last year's runner-up as she looks to challenge for the title again. "Today was my birthday, so maybe that took a little bit of the stress off," Anisimova, ‌who turned 25, told reporters after her victory in Flushing Meadows, where the crowd sang her "Happy Birthday."

Soccer-Reactions to Argentina's Messi ending international career

Argentina's Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday. The following are quotes and reactions:

Tennis-Wawrinka's emotional US Open finale ends in defeat to Berrettini

Former champion Stan Wawrinka lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday, with the 41-year-old Swiss national playing his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring at the end of the season. In front of a packed crowd on Grandstand, Wawrinka repeatedly threatened to turn the match around before Berrettini, 30, found ways to shut the door, as the pair produced another rollercoaster after their dramatic clash at this year's Wimbledon.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday. The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his ‌country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Lindsey Vonn's 'long road' back still includes ACL repair

U.S. skiing star Lindsey Vonn still faces ACL surgery as she continues to recover from the Winter Olympics crash in February that nearly led to the amputation of her left leg. "I still have another surgery, so I'm trying to ‌get as strong as possible," she told TNT Sports in an interview on Sunday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. "And once I get my ACL, then I'll have another long road ahead of me. But for now, I feel great, and I'm very thankful for that."

Brewers activate RHP Abner Uribe, put RHP Bryse Wilson on IL

Ahead of a key series against the rival Cubs beginning Monday in Chicago, the Milwaukee Brewers activated right-handed setup man Abner Uribe from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed reliever Bryse Wilson on the 15-day IL. Uribe, who went on the IL on Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 11, with a right forearm flexor strain, has impressive 2026 numbers, going 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA in 49 relief appearances, with six saves and 48 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings.

Sam Howell to be Cowboys’ QB2; Joe Milton waived

Sam Howell, a former starting quarterback for an NFC East rival, has won the race to be Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas. The Cowboys waived veteran backup QB Joe Milton on Monday, one day after keeping three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster at the ⁠cutdown deadline. That leaves Prescott ​and Howell, who started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023, as the quarterbacks on the active roster.

Red Sox ⁠put All-Star 1B Willson Contreras (hamstring) on IL

The Boston Red Sox placed star first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. Contreras, who earned his fourth career All-Star nod earlier this season, was lifted in the seventh inning of Sunday's 16-1 loss to the host New York Yankees.

QB Will Levis, others hit free agency after clearing waivers

Tennessee Titans 2023 second-round pick Will Levis is among a deep pool of NFL veterans hitting free agency on Monday after going unclaimed on waivers. All 32 NFL ⁠teams set their preliminary 53-man roster ahead of the league deadline Sunday night, but many are still making adjustments Monday with a flurry of activity on the waiver wire.

Aaron Donald's return spurs heavy action on Rams

Aaron Donald's return has strengthened the Los Angeles Rams' status as favorites to win Super Bowl LXI while also driving a surge in action backing their futures markets. Many sportsbooks had already priced in the likelihood of Donald's return to their team futures markets well before he officially ended his retirement on ​Sunday. Speculation had been building for months since the Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett in an offseason trade, and Donald worked out for the team earlier this month.

Yankees claim reliever John Schreiber off waivers

The New York Yankees added bullpen depth and claimed reliever John Schreiber off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The 32-year-old right-hander was 1-3 with one save and a 3.65 ERA ⁠in 55 relief appearances this season before being placed on waivers over the weekend. He has limited right-handed batters to a .143/.184/.231 slash line.

Venus Williams reflects on 'insane evening' at U.S. Open

At age 46, Venus Williams was not ready to contemplate her future following a "completely insane evening" at the U.S. Open. She could be forgiven for being too tired to have such a conversation after losing a hard-fought battle with Sofia Kenin in a first-round match that didn't begin until 12:13 a.m. ET on Monday -- the latest start in tournament history.

Orioles claim OF Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from ⁠Mets

The ​Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off outright waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. A claim on outright waivers requires Baltimore to assume Robert's remaining Mets contract. He is owed one more month on this year's $20 million salary, plus a $2 million buyout on a $22 million option for next season, putting the Orioles on the hook for at least $5 million in order to make the move.

Mariners activate RHP Cooper Criswell from 60-day IL

The Seattle Mariners activated right-hander Cooper Criswell from the 60-day injured list Monday. Criswell, 30, had been on the IL since June 9 with a right shoulder strain. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, pitching 2 2/3 innings. He has appeared in 26 games this season, his first with Seattle, going 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 23 strikeouts, eight walks and one save.

Soccer-'All the joy he gave us': Argentines thank Messi as he announces international retirement

Argentines ⁠saluted Lionel Messi on Monday after the soccer great confirmed the news many had long expected but still found painful: his retirement from the national team. “It’s going to be difficult but I’m super grateful for all the joy he gave us, as a country,” said Francisca Mieth, an 18-year-old university student, in Buenos Aires' leafy Belgrano neighborhood.

Reports: White Sox acquire OF Tommy Pham from Phillies

The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Tommy ⁠Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 38-year-old veteran is expected to be added to the major ⁠league club when rosters expand Tuesday.

Tennis-Pain-free Alcaraz makes winning return after injury layoff

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed only a New York minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament's biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

Tennis-Tsitsipas credits coaching change for renewed belief after Fils win

Stefanos Tsitsipas said ending a coaching relationship with his ‌father Apostolos had brought much-needed calm to his tennis life and rebuilt his ‌confidence after the Greek beat 10th seed Arthur Fils in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. Tsitsipas reached two Grand Slam finals and a career-high ranking of world number three under the guidance of his father, whom ​he parted ways with in 2024 after a 23-year spell together before renewing the arrangement last year.